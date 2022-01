LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious crash has closed Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. at the 135 mile marker near St. Catherine St.

TRIMARC maps are showing traffic delays extending the area of the state fairgrounds.

No word on injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.