Curling takes Louisville by storm as Winter Olympics approaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Winter Olympics begin next month, a growing audience of curling fans will be watching.

Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after Team USA took the gold in 2018.

“It looks easy, you know, the Olympians make it look easy,” Derby City Curling Club President Kendra Felix said. “So, we decided we’ll try it. It’s harder than it looks.”

On Wednesday, 2018 Gold Medalist Tyler George visited club members.

The public will be able to meet the Olympian at Derby City Curling Club’s open house on Thursday night at the Alpine Ice Arena from 6 to 8 p.m.

“It’s something where always we would see that bump post-Olympics for a few months and then it would kind of die off,” George said. “But apparently with an Olympic Gold Medal that doesn’t really happen. We still had a huge amount of exposure and growth right in to basically when the pandemic started.”

The sport’s challenge is maintaining perfect aim and balance while you push a 42-pound stone 150 feet down the ice.

If you are skilled or lucky, the stone will come to rest on a target that is 12 feet wide, and hopefully not knocked out by your opponent.

Curling has a reputation as the quintessential everyman winter sport.

Matches are customarily followed by exchanging pints at a pub. And compared to figure skating and bobsledding, it seems so much more accessible and inviting.

“We want people to think that,” George said. “And it’s something similar to golf. It’s something where anybody can do it.”

