Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Curling takes Louisville by storm as Winter Olympics approaches

Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after...
Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after Team USA took the gold in 2018.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Winter Olympics begin next month, a growing audience of curling fans will be watching.

Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after Team USA took the gold in 2018.

“It looks easy, you know, the Olympians make it look easy,” Derby City Curling Club President Kendra Felix said. “So, we decided we’ll try it.  It’s harder than it looks.”

On Wednesday, 2018 Gold Medalist Tyler George visited club members.

The public will be able to meet the Olympian at Derby City Curling Club’s open house on Thursday night at the Alpine Ice Arena from 6 to 8 p.m.

“It’s something where always we would see that bump post-Olympics for a few months and then it would kind of die off,” George said. “But apparently with an Olympic Gold Medal that doesn’t really happen.  We still had a huge amount of exposure and growth right in to basically when the pandemic started.”

The sport’s challenge is maintaining perfect aim and balance while you push a 42-pound stone 150 feet down the ice.

If you are skilled or lucky, the stone will come to rest on a target that is 12 feet wide, and hopefully not knocked out by your opponent.

Curling has a reputation as the quintessential everyman winter sport.

Matches are customarily followed by exchanging pints at a pub. And compared to figure skating and bobsledding, it seems so much more accessible and inviting.

“We want people to think that,” George said. “And it’s something similar to golf.  It’s something where anybody can do it.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her 8th child when she was shot and killed...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children

Latest News

Lynn Family Stadium’s Grand Opening game coming this June
USL releases 2022 Louisville City FC schedule
Maira Ansari takes a peek inside Cardinal Stadium
UofL adds McGriff as co-defensive coordinator
Junior guard, Gabe Sisk wants to win title for coach and senior teammates
Sisk Looks to Win State Title for Ballard, Family
The schedule of upcoming events was announced Wednesday morning by KDF, showcasing upcoming...
Kentucky Derby Festival returns with live, in-person events in 2022