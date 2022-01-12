FORECAST: A breezy afternoon today; watching the weekend setup

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts this afternoon in the 20 to 30 MPH range

THURSDAY: Sprinkle/flurry possible

WEEKEND: Potential winter storm in the region with local impacts still unknown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing areas of clouds at times this afternoon with a few strong wind gusts possible.

Clouds hold on tonight as temperatures slide into the 20s and low 30s.

A weak system will scoot by Thursday with a few sprinkles in the afternoon but most areas look to remain dry.

Colder air will flow in Thursday night, allowing any sprinkles in the area to change to a few snow flurries. No impact expected from the flakes.

We’re closely watching the track and timing of this weekend system because they will determine precipitation type and amounts. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the potential for Alert Day(s) to get issued.

