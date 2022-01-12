Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warmer but cloudier day

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Southerly winds help to warm us up
  • Sprinkle or flurry possible Thursday
  • Still watching Saturday snow chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see clouds overhead today, however, there will still be quite a bit of sunshine in the forecast. Sunshine and southwesterly wind gusts near 25 MPH push highs to near 50°.

Clouds hold on tonight as temperatures slide into the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds stick around on Thursday as we watch for the potential for a few light rain and/or snow showers. Temperatures look to push into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. It will be cold Thursday night with a chance of flurries. At this time, any snowfall looks quite minor. Lows tomorrow night fall into the 20s.

Flurries and light rain showers remain possible on Thursday but our main rain/snow chance comes into the forecast late Friday into Saturday. We’re closely watching the track and timing of this weekend system because they will determine precipitation type and amounts.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 12, 2022

Most Read

Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Child stabbed in Clarksville, rushed to hospital; suspect located
Parents Seek Alternative Home Schooling, JCPS NTI Plan Unhelpful
Parents unhappy with JCPS’ NTI plan seek alternative homeschooling options
Jason Isbell performing on Instagram
Jason Isbell cancels Louisville shows after COVID diagnosis

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 12, 2022
Volunteers, family, and friends helped homeowner, Chris Wilson sort through what was left in...
Bourbon industry offering aid to Western Kentucky tornado survivors
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11
On Nov. 10, just 30 days before the tornado, Harrod lost his grandmother, Inis Jones to cancer.
Spencer County family working to rebuild 30 days after EF-1 tornado destroys family farm