FORECAST: Warmer but cloudier day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Southerly winds help to warm us up

Sprinkle or flurry possible Thursday

Still watching Saturday snow chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see clouds overhead today, however, there will still be quite a bit of sunshine in the forecast. Sunshine and southwesterly wind gusts near 25 MPH push highs to near 50°.

Clouds hold on tonight as temperatures slide into the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds stick around on Thursday as we watch for the potential for a few light rain and/or snow showers. Temperatures look to push into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. It will be cold Thursday night with a chance of flurries. At this time, any snowfall looks quite minor. Lows tomorrow night fall into the 20s.

Flurries and light rain showers remain possible on Thursday but our main rain/snow chance comes into the forecast late Friday into Saturday. We’re closely watching the track and timing of this weekend system because they will determine precipitation type and amounts.

