Gov. Andy Beshear announces healthcare investments in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a live news conference to announce healthcare investments in the Commonwealth on Wednesday afternoon.

He highlighted parts of his budget proposal that relate to healthcare, including expanding access and support services and fully funding the Medicaid program.

“World-class companies are looking to Kentucky to invest, and one of their priorities is a strong and healthy workforce,” said Gov. Beshear. “Health care is a basic human right. It’s also a key component to a growing economy.”

Investing in Mental Health Services

The Governor reminded Kentuckians that mental health is health care, and his budget targets two strategies to help provide support and care for those in need.

First, the Governor dedicated funding to implement the new 988 crisis support line: a three-digit number set to replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July 2024. The budget dedicates $3.4 million in fiscal year 2023 and $9.9 million in fiscal year 2024 to phase in 170 additional staff to Kentucky’s Community Mental Health Centers to offer support 24-hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

The second budget allocation toward mental health is funding to expand Tim’s Law to two other psychiatric hospitals in the state – Eastern State Hospital and the Appalachian Regional Hospital. State funding of $500,000 and $1 million during the two fiscal years will fund the expansion.

