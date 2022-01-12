Have you seen him? Police search for missing 1-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police announced Wednesday they are searching for an endangered missing toddler

One-year-old Elijah Michael was picked up at a Hamilton Avenue apartment in College Hill about 2 p.m. Tuesday by his mother, Ivana Dasilva, who does not have legal custody of him, according to police.

Her destination with Elijah is unknown and “she is in poor mental health,” police wrote in a news release early Wednesday.

Elijah is described as 2′08′' and 35 pounds with blond hair and unknown eye color.

His clothing description is unknown.

Dasilva may be driving a white Toyota Rav4 or a Silver Ford Bronco and frequents the College Hill neighborhood and Goshen, according to police.

A picture of Dasilva has not been released.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3542.

