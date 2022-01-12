Kentucky sets daily COVID record with 11,232 more cases confirmed
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky set a new daily COVID case record on Wednesday, with Gov. Andy Beshear confirming 11,232 more cases.
He said that the state’s positivity rate is 27.39%, which is also an all-time high for Kentucky.
Another 21 Kentuckians died from COVID.
“Please, be careful,” Beshear said. “Get vaccinated. Get your booster as quickly as you can and wear a mask.”
Beshear mentioned the latest COVID figures before presenting his plans for improved healthcare in Kentucky that will be in his upcoming budget proposal.
Click here to view the state’s COVID-19 dashboard for a complete breakdown of cases by region, age, race and more.
