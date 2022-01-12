Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A $200 million relief bill is heading to the governor to help western Kentucky tornado victims. Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill in both chambers.

The devastation in Mayfield and Bowling Green, along with several other areas, was unbelievable. In total, 77 people were killed, and the cost of all the damage is still being assessed. Hundreds of people are still without shelter as well.

One by one, lawmakers stood up, reliving a night they’ll remember forever— December 10.

“We were lucky. Others about a half mile down the road weren’t so lucky,” Rep. Chris Freeland said.

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill providing relief Wednesday. Legislators on both sides of the aisle said western Kentuckians need immediate financial help.

“Our business community, our agriculture community, was completely devastated,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, who represents District 19.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said cleanup is coming along, but hundreds are still without shelter.

“It’s going to be difficult for these communities to build back when people have to move somewhere else to find shelter, another school system,” Rep. Jim Gooch Jr. said, who represents District 12.

Lawmakers talked about the cost of recovery.

“It will take years to fully recover and require further action by this body, but rebuild we will,” Rep. Walker Thomas said.

Some members of the House emphasized the need for continued funding of mental health services following the disaster.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

Zoneton firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on Wednesday afternoon that could...
Crews battle major house fire in Bullitt County
Zoneton firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on Wednesday afternoon that could...
Crews battle major house fire in Bullitt County
Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising...
Louisville kidney doctor’s tweet against anti-vaxxer’s urine COVID cure goes viral
Domino’s Wings
Domino’s is giving customers fewer wings as prices surge
JCPS talks about plans for internal police force
Former SROs, community leaders say new JCPS security plan ‘not perfect,’ but promising