Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Child’s death under investigation after being rushed to hospital from Algonquin neighborhood

Police were called to service to the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood...
Police were called to service to the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after a child was rushed to the hospital and later died on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to service to the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Ellis confirmed the child was taken to the hospital and had later died.

No other details were available.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the death investigation of the child. Police said more information will be provided following an autopsy report.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her 8th child when she was shot and killed...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children

Latest News

Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Some UofL students, staff, and surrounding community members signed a petition asking the...
UofL decision to stay in-person causes backlash, petition
The school sign welcomes the student body back to Henryville.
More Kentucky, Southern Indiana schools go virtual due to COVID
A COVID testing site in Louisville experiencing delayed results is run by the O’Hare Lab in...
Louisville COVID testing site blames holiday spike in cases for delayed results