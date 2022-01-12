LMPD: Child’s death under investigation after being rushed to hospital from Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after a child was rushed to the hospital and later died on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to service to the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Ellis confirmed the child was taken to the hospital and had later died.

No other details were available.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the death investigation of the child. Police said more information will be provided following an autopsy report.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.