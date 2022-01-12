Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville COVID testing site blames holiday spike in cases for delayed results

A COVID testing site in Louisville experiencing delayed results is run by the O’Hare Lab in...
A COVID testing site in Louisville experiencing delayed results is run by the O’Hare Lab in Chicago and is located in the parking lot of Westport Road Baptist Church.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department became aware of complaints about a local testing lab taking too long to return results, prompting the department to issue a reminder for people to only visit sites approved by the city.

The site experiencing delayed results is run by the O’Hare Lab in Chicago and is located in the parking lot of Westport Road Baptist Church. This week, the Louisville received complaints from other people who used this site, claiming they received their results late, if at all.

Abbas Khawari, a physician, was going car to car on Wednesday at the site, conducting the COVID tests. Khawari was asked about the complaints regarding delayed test results, and he claimed that the holiday surge was a factor. He said the lab was overwhelmed with nearly four times the number of tests and couldn’t process them all. It is up to date on new tests but is still catching up on older ones.

“So, what happened with the tests now, the lab put them in the back slot and started doing the new ones,” Khawari said. “So, slowly every day they are trying to get the previous lot of back logs, and they’re doing it slowly and slowly. … The turnaround time was 48 hours. We didn’t have any problems until the omicron version of COVID came, and a lot of people got sick.”

Khawari said he’s just a doctor who wants to help people get tests so they can live their lives in peace. He is collaborating with the O’Hare lab in Chicago to run the Westport Road Baptist Church testing site, as well as two others. He said he is facing staffing difficulties to the point of having to recruit family members to help.

The people WAVE 3 News spoke to Wednesday at the site said they’ve never experienced a delay and have received their results the same day.

“I have to work and be around kids,” a woman who was tested there, Michelle Meade, told WAVE 3 News. “So, I have to know if I have COVID or not.”

Another woman named Cindy said she needed to get tested for her father’s sake.

“Well, it’s very important so I can bring my dad home from the nursing home,” she said. “It’s important because I’m going to be his primary caregiver, and if I can’t do that, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Click here to find COVID testing sites in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Child stabbed in Clarksville, rushed to hospital; suspect located
Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her 8th child when she was shot and killed...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Holcomb also provided an update on COVID-19 as more cases continue to rise in Indiana and...
Indiana governor showcases economical growth, workforce expansion in State of the State Address
A deficit in staffing due to COVID illness forces students out of the class and back to virtual...
NTI operating ‘like a well-oiled machine’ for JCPS
Patients seeking tests are asked to visit one of Indiana’s dedicated testing sites to avoid...
Hoosiers asked to avoid visiting ER solely for COVID testing