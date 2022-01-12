Support Local Businesses
Louisville non-profit ‘The Lee Initiative’ continues partnering with local food trucks to serve hot meals to tornado survivors

Lee Initiative
Lee Initiative(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a month since devastating tornadoes hit the city and one non-profit in Louisville is still doing what it can to ensure hot meals go to those who were affected by last months tornadoes.

The ‘Lee Initiative’ was founded in 2017 by Chef Edward Lee and his business partner, Lindsay Ofcacek, as a nonprofit to address inequity in the restaurant industry. It is focused on creating a more equitable, sustained, more sustainable, and kinder restaurant industry. And when COVID hit, they worked to help provide funding for restaurants to keep them open.

“The restaurant industry is obviously an industry that’s very close to our hearts and was very hard hit by COVID,” said Jessica Kingsley, the Director of Systems and Logistics for the non-profit, “What we did is we realized that we should empower people to stay employed, keep health insurance, and try to stay open as best they cut during COVID. So we created a model where we are able to fund restaurants, keep them in business, and keep them feeding people in need”.

She added this was the model they used here in Bowling Green.

“As soon as we heard about the tornadoes, we started, you know, making calls and finding out what the needs were on the ground for people who needed to be fed”, Kingsley said, “We’ve set up a system so that food trucks, like Whit Dogs, provide healthy, balanced, nutritious meals to those in need.”

To help with getting those meals delivered, volunteers from the community are driving up to the truck and taking meals to people in need.

“This area we identified as one of the hardest hit, this is a very diverse area in Bowling Green, there were a lot of different needs here,” Kingsley said of the reason the non-profit chose the area of Bowling green that it did, “We felt like this was a place where we can have the most impact, reach the most people, and reach the people who really were just completely devastated by the storm on so many fronts. You know, having a hot healthy meal can really go a long way and give people hope”.

If you’re a food truck and you would like to give your time and services, Lee Initiative will help fund that effort. Anyone looking for ways to donate to their relief fund visit leeinitiavite.org and choose Western Kentucky Disaster Relief.

