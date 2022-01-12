Support Local Businesses
Penn goes for career-high 38 as Bellarmine beats Central Arkansas 85-63

By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dylan Penn joined some select company on Tuesday night. The Bellarmine guard hit 18-22 from the field on his way to a career-high 38 points as the Knights beat Central Arkansas 85-63 in Freedom Hall.

The 38 points are the most by a home team player in a college game in the historic arena since Hall of Famer Wes Unseld scored 45 for the University of Louisville in 1967.

His 18 field goals tied a BU record. Joe Reibel made 18 in 1959. Reibel is also the second all-time winningest coach in Bellarmine history.

Penn was coming off of a scoreless effort in the Knights 66-61 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. He missed all seven of his field goal attempts in that game.

Bellarmine improves to 2-0 in the ASUN and 8-8 overall. The Bears falls to 5-11, 2-1.

The Knights visit Lipscomb (8-10, 1-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

