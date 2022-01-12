Shooting at Louisville apartment complex under investigation
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting near a Louisville apartment complex.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Carl Court in Jacobs, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
It is unknown whether a victim was found or taken to the hospital.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department for more information.
This article will be updated.
