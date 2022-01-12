Sisk Looks to Win State Title for Ballard, Family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As usual, Ballard is off to a hot start to the season...and look poised to make another run at a state title in head coach Chris Renner’s final season. “Led by seniors Keno Hayden and Maker Bar, along with junior sensation, Gabe Sisk...just getting back to the Sweet 16 is not enough.

“Since we lost in the Final Four last year, we really feel like we should’ve won it last year. “Especially with the seniors on our team we’ve got to send everybody out on top,” said Sisk.

Starring at Ballard is about much more than wins and losses for Sisk. It’s about carrying on a family tradition, and living out a childhood dream. Sisk’s older brother, Jalen Perry played for Ballard with former Card Quentin Snider and current Minnesota Timberwolf, Kelan Martin. “It was great. Especially, you know, those guys used to come over to my house and stuff. Spent the night with my brother and stuff at our house,” recalls Sisk. Gabe even wears #21 just like big bro and their father. Sisk has loved the game since he was a child. Even giving former UofL great, Russ Smith a run for his money at his basketball camp back in 2014. Well, some what. “I played one-on-one with Russ Smith for a while, but he beat me though,” said a 10 year old Gabe Sisk.

Gabe has trained at FOCUS Academy for as long as he could dribble a basketball under the watchful eye of Tim Barnett. I think the first thing that makes him a good ball player is he’s a good kids. He’s a good person. Very coachable. Listens,” said Barnett.

Sisk grew up a UofL fan, so when he got an offer from former Card coach, Rick Pitino to play for Iona, he was blown away. “You just watch Rick Pitino coach all those guys, so when he calls you on the phone and offers you a scholarship, it’s kinda crazy. Especially since it was my first offer too,” said Sisk.

Sisk does enjoy the recruitment process, but admits that he will be relieved when he makes his final decision.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.