Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Sisk Looks to Win State Title for Ballard, Family

Junior guard, Gabe Sisk wants to win title for coach and senior teammates
Junior guard, Gabe Sisk wants to win title for coach and senior teammates(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As usual, Ballard is off to a hot start to the season...and look poised to make another run at a state title in head coach Chris Renner’s final season. “Led by seniors Keno Hayden and Maker Bar, along with junior sensation, Gabe Sisk...just getting back to the Sweet 16 is not enough.
“Since we lost in the Final Four last year, we really feel like we should’ve won it last year. “Especially with the seniors on our team we’ve got to send everybody out on top,” said Sisk.

Starring at Ballard is about much more than wins and losses for Sisk. It’s about carrying on a family tradition, and living out a childhood dream. Sisk’s older brother, Jalen Perry played for Ballard with former Card Quentin Snider and current Minnesota Timberwolf, Kelan Martin. “It was great. Especially, you know, those guys used to come over to my house and stuff. Spent the night with my brother and stuff at our house,” recalls Sisk. Gabe even wears #21 just like big bro and their father. Sisk has loved the game since he was a child. Even giving former UofL great, Russ Smith a run for his money at his basketball camp back in 2014. Well, some what. “I played one-on-one with Russ Smith for a while, but he beat me though,” said a 10 year old Gabe Sisk.

Gabe has trained at FOCUS Academy for as long as he could dribble a basketball under the watchful eye of Tim Barnett. I think the first thing that makes him a good ball player is he’s a good kids. He’s a good person. Very coachable. Listens,” said Barnett.

Sisk grew up a UofL fan, so when he got an offer from former Card coach, Rick Pitino to play for Iona, he was blown away. “You just watch Rick Pitino coach all those guys, so when he calls you on the phone and offers you a scholarship, it’s kinda crazy. Especially since it was my first offer too,” said Sisk.
Sisk does enjoy the recruitment process, but admits that he will be relieved when he makes his final decision.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Child stabbed in Clarksville, rushed to hospital; suspect located
Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her 8th child when she was shot and killed...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children

Latest News

The schedule of upcoming events was announced Wednesday morning by KDF, showcasing upcoming...
Kentucky Derby Festival returns with live, in-person events in 2022
Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn scored a career-high 38 points
Penn goes for career-high 38 as Bellarmine beats Central Arkansas 85-63
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42)...
Tshiebwe scores career-high 30 as #18 UK wins 78-66 at Vanderbilt
Louisville prepares to host NCAA Regional
UofL men’s basketball home game against North Carolina moved to February 1