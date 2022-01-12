SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
Minor system Thursday PM with a few flakes. The main “show” is still how the weekend system looks to evolve. Still a fairly wide-range of outcomes with this one so please stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates!
SNOW BOARD
Thursday Night: Few flurries
Saturday-Sunday: Risk for snow/freezing rain/sleet and even a cold rain. Depending on location.
1/21-24: Snow potential
