Tshiebwe scores career-high 30 as #18 UK wins 78-66 at Vanderbilt

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42)...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as #18 Kentucky picked up it’s first true road win of the season at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Cats were dominant for the first 34 minutes, building a 28 point lead at 78-50 before closing out a 78-66 win over the Commodores.

“I never had a dream about scoring 30 points in a game, it just happened,” Tshiebwe said.

The Cats were without SEC assist Sahvir Wheeler for the second straight game, out with a neck injury. Freshman TyTy Washington, coming off of a school record 17 assists in Saturdays win over Georgia, finished with 15 points and four assists.

The Cats shot 53% from the field and hit 6-12 from three.

Kentucky improves to 13-3, 3-1 in the SEC. Vandy falls to 9-6, 1-2.

The Cats host #22 Tennessee (11-4, 2-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

