UPDATE: I-65 closed after pedestrian is hit and killed

Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North at St. Catherine St.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man has died after he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville.

The accident was reported around 6:40 a.m. at the St. Catherine Street overpass.

According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle going northbound on I-65. The man struck, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to University Hospital.

As a result of the closure of I-65 due to the crash investigation, morning rush hour traffic heading into downtown Louisville was backed up to the Watterson Expressway (I-264) interchange.

No charges are expected to be filed in the fatal collision.

Metro police said there was a second, unrelated accident that happened as a result of the fatal accident.

I-65 north remains closed at this time.

