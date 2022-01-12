USL releases 2022 Louisville City FC schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville City FC on Wednesday unveiled a fan-friendly 2022 USL Championship schedule featuring all but two of the club’s 17 home games on Saturdays at Lynn Family Stadium.

The lone exceptions are can’t-miss matchups in their own right with Western Conference powerhouse Phoenix Rising FC visiting on July 20 and league newcomer Detroit City traveling to Louisville on Oct. 5 — both Wednesdays.

LouCity will play 34 games in all stretching from mid-March through mid-October. Gone are 2021′s division alignments in favor of the traditional Eastern/Western Conference structure. The top-seven finishers from both conferences will qualify for the USL Championship Playoffs.

Kickoff times and broadcast assignments will be set in the coming weeks. Stay updated by bookmarking LouCity.com/2022-schedule, where fans can also sync games to their digital calendars.

“We are excited to be able to plan around having these dates,” said coach Danny Cruz. “Going away from the groups and divisions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be a good opportunity for our fans to see different opponents.

“We cannot wait to get back to Lynn Family Stadium in front of our fans and continue to make it the most difficult place to play in the league. The schedule is set, and now we turn the page toward building and preparing to make another run at a USL Championship title.”

The boys in purple kick off their third campaign inside Lynn Family Stadium on March 12, hosting Atlanta United 2. It’s the first of three straight home Saturday games during the season’s opening month.

Other home highlights include a visit from USL Championship expansion member Monterey Bay FC on May 21; defending league title winner Orange County FC on June 18; a clash with the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Rowdies on Aug. 13; and Sacramento Republic FC’s first trip to Louisville on Sept. 3.

Even though LouCity and Indy Eleven are no longer division rivals, the Louisville Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest will forge on in the form of a home-and-home series in 2021. The Eleven are in town first on March 26 before the LIPAFC moves to Indy for a Jun 11 conclusion.

The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination format, culminating with a final on a date to be determined between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14. LouCity has been a perennial trophy contender in the league, winning back-to-back titles from 2017-2018 and advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in each of its seven seasons since the club launched.

Season, group and premium tickets, as well as flex packs allowing for a choice of six LouCity or Racing Louisville FC games, are available at LouCity.com/tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

2022 Louisville City FC regular season schedule

(Home games listed in bold.)

March 12: LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2

March 19: LouCity vs. Miami FC

March 23: New York Red Bulls II vs. LouCity

March 26: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

April 2: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity

April 10: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity

April 16: San Diego Loyal SC vs. LouCity

April 23: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity

April 30: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

May 4: Atlanta United 2 vs. LouCity

May 13: LA Galaxy II vs. LouCity

May 21: LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC

May 28: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

June 4: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity

June 11: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity

June 18: LouCity vs. Orange County FC

June 25: Hartford Athletic FC vs. LouCity

July 2: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 9: LouCity vs. New York Red Bulls II

July 16: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity

July 20: LouCity vs. Phoenix Rising FC

July 30: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. LouCity

Aug. 6: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery

Aug. 13: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Aug. 20: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity

Aug. 27: Miami FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 3: LouCity vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Sept. 7: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity

Sept. 10: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity

Sept. 17: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC

Sept. 24: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

Oct. 1: Rio Grande Valley FC vs. LouCity

Oct. 5: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC

Oct. 15: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic

