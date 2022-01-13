Support Local Businesses
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway

A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters and police who search from the water and the air.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are search the Ohio River for two people who reportedly jumped in and have not been seen since.

At 12:10 p.m., MetroSafe received reports that a woman had jumped into the Ohio near 6th Street and River Road and a man jumped in an apparent rescue attempt.

The calls brought out boats from Louisville Metro police and Louisville Fire & Rescue. An LMPD helicopter was also part of the response.

No sign of the pair was found after a search of the area where they reportedly jumped in and further downstream.

