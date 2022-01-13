2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are search the Ohio River for two people who reportedly jumped in and have not been seen since.

At 12:10 p.m., MetroSafe received reports that a woman had jumped into the Ohio near 6th Street and River Road and a man jumped in an apparent rescue attempt.

The calls brought out boats from Louisville Metro police and Louisville Fire & Rescue. An LMPD helicopter was also part of the response.

No sign of the pair was found after a search of the area where they reportedly jumped in and further downstream.

