Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes

An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation...
An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation dispatched one of their drivers to deliver 300 bales of hay to those who had been hit the hardest.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier History Museum and Mercer Transportation teamed up to help people in Western Kentucky who have been struck by tornado after tornado in the past month.

An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer dispatched one of their drivers to deliver 300 bales of hay to those who had been hit the hardest.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Hay is both a warm place for animals to lay down and a source of food for them.

“Animals need to be taken care of,” Dale Corum with Mercer Transportation said. “They need food, they need places to lay. One of the things that gets overlooked in situations like this is that animals have to be protected from everything on the ground.”

Visitors to Frazier’s museum also contributed more than $4,000 to tornado relief.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood...
8-year-old boy shot at Louisville apartment complex; investigation underway
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

The community’s biggest area of concern was the impact SSOs and SAs would have on students.
Community members weigh in on JCPS’ proposed security plan
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Bearno’s Pizza to raise funds for family of LMPD officer Zach Cottongim
Volunteers, family, and friends helped homeowner, Chris Wilson sort through what was left in...
Bourbon industry offering aid to Western Kentucky tornado survivors
”What’s the difference between me succeeding and people from Russell succeeding?” he asked. “I...
Fifth Third teaming up with Louisville-based company to bring tech equity to West Louisville