Bearno’s Pizza to raise funds for family of LMPD officer Zach Cottongim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-owned business will be hosting a fundraiser in honor of an LMPD officer who was struck and killed back in December.

Bearno’s Pizza announced all Louisville and Southern Indiana locations will be donating 20 percent of sales on Jan. 18 to the family of Officer Zach Cottongim.

The fundraiser event comes exactly one month after Cottongim was struck and killed on I-64 while attending to an abandoned vehicle on the side of I-64 near Mellwood Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation also created a fundraiser to help support his family following his death.

Cottongim is survived by his wife and two young children.

For more information on the fundraiser event, visit Bearno’s Pizza’s website.

