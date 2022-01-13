Support Local Businesses
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged with murder in JCSO deputy’s shooting death

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Jesse Johnson, 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury for Shirley’s death, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields, during a joint news conference with Mayor Greg Fischer and other law enforcement officials on Thursday. Jefferson Circuit Court documents show both men are charged with complicity to murder and both are being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on $500,000 bonds.

(Story continues below video)

The two suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

Shirley was 26 when he was shot on Aug. 5 while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership in his unmarked car around 2:30 a.m. The deputy later died at the hospital.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit and Homicide Unit, with the help of the Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Louisville Field Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Shields mentioned that one of the suspects was caught by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in Floyd County, Ind., with the help of the New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

“We could not have accomplished this alone,” Shields said before thanking the law enforcement agencies who have assisted in the case.

For the time being, the chief said further information is being kept confidential as the investigation unfolds.

”I wish we could answer more questions, but right now our priority is a conviction,” Shields said.

Shirley’s death, according to Fischer, has had an impact on local law enforcement officers and the community as a whole, and he knows the public has been waiting for information on the investigation.

“I know some folks think it’s taken a bit longer than it should, and it’s because we wanted to get this right,” the mayor said.

Shields said hours after his death she believed Shirley was targeted.

“He was targeted and he was ambushed. It’s just sickening,” she said on Aug. 5. “We will make an arrest. We will make an arrest.”

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked worked security at the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice. Before becoming a sheriff’s deputy, Shirley served two years as an EMT with Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

This story will be updated.

