Crews battle major house fire in Bullitt County

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Zoneton firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on Wednesday afternoon that could be seen miles away from the location.

The house fire was reported around 3:13 p.m. in the 200 block of West Millwater Falls Court in the Miller’s Crossing subdivision.

Zoneton Fire Protection District along with Shepherdsville and Mount Washington fire crews were dispatched to the scene, where a home was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said a mother was at home with her three children when smoke alarms sounded off. The family said they saw smoke coming from the garage and immediately evacuated the house.

“This shows the importance of having working smoke detectors, and most critically, why you should your home right away if you see or smell smoke.” Zoneton’s fire chief said in a release.

Fire crews said strong winds were contributing factors to the fast spread of the fire,

Zoneton Fire said there were no serious injuries due to the fire. One firefighter was treated for a hand injury on scene by Bullitt County EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

