Fmr. national political figure, Ky. gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A prominent member of the Republican Party of Kentucky, a former candidate for governor and longtime Central Kentucky attorney has died.

In a Facebook post, Larry Forgy’s sister, State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr, confirmed the news early Thursday.

In the post, Kerr mentions her brother was at UK Hospital in Lexington when he died. She also mentioned he had been in declining health. Forgy had a heart attack in 2017.

Forgy started his long political career back in the late 1960s. He ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 1995 but lost in the general election to former Governor and Pikeville native Paul Patton.

Forgy grew up in Logan County but had a successful career as an attorney in Lexington.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement Thursday on the passing of Forgy:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Forgy, a prominent Kentucky Republican who made an important mark on our state party. Larry built a high-profile career in both law and politics, making it his life’s work to serve the Commonwealth and its citizens. Through his advocacy, he forged friendships with Kentuckians from all corners of our state, and I know we will all miss his humor, lively speeches, and kind heart. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Forgy family and will hold them in our prayers.”

