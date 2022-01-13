FORECAST: A few sprinkles this afternoon

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SNOW CHANCES: Flurries/snow showers Friday Night into Saturday; Southern Storm Sunday

BIG SNOW CHANCES: Looking higher south of WAVE Country but it’ll be close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast skies will rule for most with only a peek or two of sun at times. An isolated sprinkle will be possible.

Brief partly cloudy skies this evening but clouds will fill right back in overnight with a colder flow kicking in.

Friday will be a colder day with perhaps a few snow flurries toward the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s.

Areas of very light snow or flurries will develop during the overnight hours. Minor accumulations possible toward early Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.