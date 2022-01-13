Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: A few sprinkles this afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SNOW CHANCES: Flurries/snow showers Friday Night into Saturday; Southern Storm Sunday
  • BIG SNOW CHANCES: Looking higher south of WAVE Country but it’ll be close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast skies will rule for most with only a peek or two of sun at times. An isolated sprinkle will be possible.

Brief partly cloudy skies this evening but clouds will fill right back in overnight with a colder flow kicking in.

Friday will be a colder day with perhaps a few snow flurries toward the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s.

Areas of very light snow or flurries will develop during the overnight hours. Minor accumulations possible toward early Saturday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 10 AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 10 AM Update

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood...
8-year-old boy shot at Louisville apartment complex; investigation underway
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 10 AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 10 AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12
Volunteers, family, and friends helped homeowner, Chris Wilson sort through what was left in...
Bourbon industry offering aid to Western Kentucky tornado survivors
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11