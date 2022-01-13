Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Mild Thursday; Watching the weekend snow chances

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: Sprinkle possible
  • WEEKEND: Potential winter storm in the region with local impacts still unknown (ALERT DAY Sunday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak system moves by the area today; some areas may see a few sprinkles but most will remain dry. After a cloudy start to the day, more sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds hold strong throughout the day tomorrow. Highs top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our next system moves in toward sunrise on Saturday; a few snow showers are possible in that timeframe. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy Friday night with lows in the 20s.

We’re closely watching the track and timing of our weekend system because they will determine precipitation type and amounts. So far, an ALERT DAY has been issued for Sunday due to the potential impacts from this weekend’s system. Keep an eye on the WAVE 3 Weather app for the latest updates.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 13, 2022

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood...
8-year-old boy shot at Louisville apartment complex; investigation underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 13, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12
Volunteers, family, and friends helped homeowner, Chris Wilson sort through what was left in...
Bourbon industry offering aid to Western Kentucky tornado survivors
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11