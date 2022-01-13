FORECAST: Mild Thursday; Watching the weekend snow chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Sprinkle possible

WEEKEND: Potential winter storm in the region with local impacts still unknown (ALERT DAY Sunday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak system moves by the area today; some areas may see a few sprinkles but most will remain dry. After a cloudy start to the day, more sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds hold strong throughout the day tomorrow. Highs top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our next system moves in toward sunrise on Saturday; a few snow showers are possible in that timeframe. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy Friday night with lows in the 20s.

We’re closely watching the track and timing of our weekend system because they will determine precipitation type and amounts. So far, an ALERT DAY has been issued for Sunday due to the potential impacts from this weekend’s system. Keep an eye on the WAVE 3 Weather app for the latest updates.

