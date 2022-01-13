Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Tracking weekend cold and snow chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries and light snow showers possible late Friday into Saturday
  • Heaviest snow falls south and east of Louisville
  • A few issues will be possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brief partly cloudy skies this evening but clouds will fill right back in overnight with a colder flow kicking in. Colder day with perhaps a few snow flurries toward the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will struggle through the 30s. Areas of very light snow or flurries will develop during the overnight hours.

Minor accumulations possible toward early Saturday. Any snow for Saturday looks minor at this point. However, with temperatures near or below freezing, watch for a few slick spots that can develop.

You can expect some changes in the amounts and locations as the computer guidance comes into better agreement.

At this point the higher snow totals will be south and east of Louisville.

Temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s will present a problem even with the lighter snowfall projections. Keep an eye on our forecast for updates.

