Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a nationwide contest with a $1 million prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21. The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Bearno’s Pizza to raise funds for family of LMPD officer Zach Cottongim
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel
Spencer County High School
Spencer County Schools off Thursday and Friday due to COVID