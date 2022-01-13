Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. Harry Reid

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (Source: WSFA 12)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Flags at all state offices will be lowered by midnight Wednesday, Jan.12 until sunset Thursday, Jan. 13.

Former U.S. Senator Reid died Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Reid will be buried in his home town state Nevada on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals throughout the commonwealth to join the tribute.

Flag status information is available online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

