Hardin County Schools utilizes NTI day on Friday due to rising COVID cases

Hardin County Schools is the latest school district in Kentucky to switch to NTI after an...
Hardin County Schools is the latest school district in Kentucky to switch to NTI after an increase in COVID cases.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools announced it will be utilizing an NTI day on Friday, becoming the latest school district in Kentucky to switch to NTI after an increase in COVID cases.

The non-traditional instruction day will be taken by the school district on Jan. 14, and will evaluate a decision on further NTI days after the holiday weekend.

A rise in COVID cases across the state has caused multiple school districts to offer NTI instruction, including Jefferson and Bullitt Counties. Spencer County will also be taking days off and adding them to the end of the calendar year instead of offering NTI days, also due to COVID case increase.

“We have a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among our staff and students,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a note to parents. “We are hopeful that the NTI day, the weekend and the holiday on Monday will provide some time for those affected to get better.”We’ll evaluate our COVID data today and will make a decision about Tuesday as soon as possible.”

HCS Child Nutrition staff said lunch will be provided at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will be available for curbside pickup only. Breakfast is available for Friday for students who requested it on Thursday.

For students residing in West Point, lunch will be available at the former West Point School building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school district said HCS Early Learning Academy will be open on Friday, but Extended School Services and School-Aged Child Care will not be available.

