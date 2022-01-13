Indiana lawmaker proposes bill to promote controversial treatment for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - State Rep. Curt Nisly from Goshen is pushing a bill in the Indiana General Assembly that would block health providers from discouraging use of a drug called ivermectin as a viable treatment for the coronavirus. The FDA believes use of the drug for COVID-19 is not a good idea.

House Bill 1372, if passed, would allow pharmacists to dispense ivermectin to treat COVID. Patients would be handed information sheets laying out proper follow-up care, but those sheets could not contain information discouraging use of ivermectin for COVID and the bill would prohibit various medical boards from disciplining doctors, nurses or pharmacists who write or fill prescriptions.

Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County’s Health Officer, is uncomfortable with the bill, saying the legislature should not get involved with what drugs doctors prescribe or in discussions physicians have with patients about treatment plans. He believes promoting ivermectin for COVID-19 is a mistake.

“It’s better if a physician is honest and I’d rather them do what they think is best as long as it doesn’t cause harm, although there is harm in offering something that is false hope,” Souder said.

Nisly did not respond to our request for comment on House Bill 1372.

The FDA has not authorized or approved use of ivermectin to treat COVID, saying there is no scientific evidence it helps sick patients get better and it maintains taking large doses can, in some cases, be dangerous. The bill Tuesday was presented to the House Committee on Public Health.

