Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant

Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment of a police officer.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with firing on federal agents is expected to be arraigned this morning.

Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Early Wednesday morning, agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Louisville Metro police went to a home in the 300 block of N. 41st Street to execute a search warrant. After using a loudspeaker to announce the home and person being targeted, AFT agents were fired upon as they forced entry into the home.

RELATED STORY: ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested

After being taken in for questioning by LMPD, his arrest report says Simonton admitted that he fired three to four gunshots at someone standing in the front doorway of his home.

Simonton stated that he fired after hearing loud knocking and seeing the door swing open. He said he didn’t know police were entering his home.

Bond for Simonton has been set at $250,000 cash.

