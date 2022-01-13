Support Local Businesses
Meade County mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old’s death

Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two days after he called 911 saying Irwin's 5-year-old son was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and died.(Meade County Detention Center)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of her five-year-old son.

Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two days after he called 911 saying the child was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and died.

The child died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries, according to a Harrison County Coroner’s Office report.

Clemans and Irwin are both charged with complicity to murder.

“I got a phone call and got a tip that somebody was there, and they were leaving, and that’s how they got the arrest,” Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee told WAVE 3 News.

He said Clemans was watching Irwin’s son while she attended a class on Monday.

“This child didn’t deserve to die, and it’s heartbreaking for the family,” Wimpee said. “They’re devastated.”

He said both Clemans and Irwin have been charged with complicity to murder; more charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

“It’s hard,” she sheriff said. “You want to give it all you’ve got, like any case, but like you said, this is a child.”

Wimpee said he lost his own teenage son to violence and urged anyone who suspects child abuse to report it.

“If something is going on in your life that’s not right, go to a school teacher, leave a note, let a police officer know,” he said.

Clemans and Irwin are both being held on $250,000 bonds. Neither has pleaded guilty to the charges. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The child’s name hasn’t been released. His autopsy results will not be available for another six to eight weeks, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

