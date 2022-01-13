Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

NC State hits 12 three’s in 79-63 win over UofL

UofL head coach Chris Mack
UofL head coach Chris Mack(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - N.C. State used a 16-0 first half run to take control and never looked back in a 79-63 in the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night.

UofL’s five starters combined for just 11 points in 77 minutes of action.

Terquavion Smith led the Pack with 24 points, including 6-9 from three. They hit seven first half triples and finished the game 12-25 from behind the arc. NC State shot 67% from the field in the second half.

“Bad night for Louisville,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “NC State, give Coach Keatts and his team all the credit in the world. They came to play and some of our guys didn’t. I was encouraged by some of our guys that didn’t start, that have just kept working.”

Sydney Curry was the lone bright spot for the Cards. He played season-high 24 minutes and responded with a career-high 22 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Noah Locke, coming off the bench for the first time this season, added 13 points. Dre Davis also scored 13.

“Syd’s been the same guy every single day,” Mack said. “When he didn’t play, same guy. So we’re trying to figure that out.”

UofL got within five at 54-49 on an El Ellis three-pointer with 9:02 left, but the Pack always had an answer.

Smith answered that threat with a closely guarded three of his own.

“A few of the times we started to make mini-runs in the second half, I mean Terquavion, some of those shots that he hit were just adsurd. Regardless of that they were the much better team tonight. They played with a bounce, we could not stop them. Whether we played zone, whether we played man, whether we picked up full court.”

The Cards fall to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. NC State improves to 9-8, 2-4.

UofL visits Pittsburgh (6-10, 1-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m. It’ll be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after...
Curling takes Louisville by storm as Winter Olympics approaches
Groups like Louisville’s Derby City Curling Club started popping up all over the country after...
Curling takes Louisville by storm as Winter Olympics approaches
Lynn Family Stadium’s Grand Opening game coming this June
USL releases 2022 Louisville City FC schedule
Maira Ansari takes a peek inside Cardinal Stadium
UofL adds McGriff as co-defensive coordinator