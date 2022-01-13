NC State hits 12 three’s in 79-63 win over UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - N.C. State used a 16-0 first half run to take control and never looked back in a 79-63 in the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night.

UofL’s five starters combined for just 11 points in 77 minutes of action.

Terquavion Smith led the Pack with 24 points, including 6-9 from three. They hit seven first half triples and finished the game 12-25 from behind the arc. NC State shot 67% from the field in the second half.

“Bad night for Louisville,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “NC State, give Coach Keatts and his team all the credit in the world. They came to play and some of our guys didn’t. I was encouraged by some of our guys that didn’t start, that have just kept working.”

Sydney Curry was the lone bright spot for the Cards. He played season-high 24 minutes and responded with a career-high 22 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Noah Locke, coming off the bench for the first time this season, added 13 points. Dre Davis also scored 13.

“Syd’s been the same guy every single day,” Mack said. “When he didn’t play, same guy. So we’re trying to figure that out.”

UofL got within five at 54-49 on an El Ellis three-pointer with 9:02 left, but the Pack always had an answer.

Smith answered that threat with a closely guarded three of his own.

“A few of the times we started to make mini-runs in the second half, I mean Terquavion, some of those shots that he hit were just adsurd. Regardless of that they were the much better team tonight. They played with a bounce, we could not stop them. Whether we played zone, whether we played man, whether we picked up full court.”

The Cards fall to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. NC State improves to 9-8, 2-4.

UofL visits Pittsburgh (6-10, 1-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m. It’ll be broadcast on the ACC Network.

