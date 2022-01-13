Senator Rand Paul talks filibuster, voting rights bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is calling out President Biden, as Biden threatens to eliminate the Senate filibuster to pass a voting rights bill.

A GOP-led filibuster could be the only thing in the way of the bill that would expand voting rights across the country. Senator Paul is among the members of the Senate that believe the bill is unnecessary.

“It’s probably actually much better than it’s been in the history of the world as far as voting,” said Paul. “Voting is much more open than it’s ever been.”

Paul said the bill is excessive. He also said remarks from President Biden implying current voting laws resemble racist laws of the past are misguided.

”I think we’ve been getting better between the races for decades now,” said Paul, “and I think people who try to gin up racial hatred are doing something that’s really damaging for society.”

Paul is no stranger to the filibuster. In 2013, Paul spent nearly 13 hours on the Senate floor protesting the confirmation of John Brennan as CIA director. More recently, in 2015, he spent 11 hours on the Senate floor in protest of the reauthorization of the Patriot Act.

“Most laws actually want to limit your liberty,” said Paul. “They want to have some kind of limit on what you can do, where you can go, what you can eat, what you can drink, what you can smoke... and so I think the filibuster is something that helps to make and force consensus. It helps to encourage bipartisanship, but it also prevents one side, left or right, from taking over.”

President Biden has defended the filibuster in the past but said not passing laws to expand voting rights is too important to allow a stalled vote.

He’d have to have support from every Democrat in the Senate and a tie-breaking vote from the Vice President to eliminate the filibuster.

At least two Democratic senators have expressed a desire to keep filibuster laws as is.

