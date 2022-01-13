SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A few snow chances ahead with the Sunday portion still the main one that is uncertain.
SNOW BOARD:
Friday Night: Flurries possible
Saturday AM: Patchy light snow
Sunday/Sunday Night: Areas of snow pushing across KY. How far north is uncertain.
Monday: Passing snow showers/flurries
Next Wednesday: Light rain to snow showers
Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates on the weekend!
