SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A few snow chances ahead with the Sunday portion still the main one that is uncertain.

SNOW BOARD:

Friday Night: Flurries possible

Saturday AM: Patchy light snow

Sunday/Sunday Night: Areas of snow pushing across KY. How far north is uncertain.

Monday: Passing snow showers/flurries

Next Wednesday: Light rain to snow showers

Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates on the weekend!

BOTS!

