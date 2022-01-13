SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13

A few snow chances ahead with the Sunday portion still the main one that is uncertain.

SNOW BOARD:

Friday Night: Flurries possible

Saturday AM: Patchy light snow

Sunday/Sunday Night: Areas of snow pushing across KY. How far north is uncertain.

Monday: Passing snow showers/flurries

Next Wednesday: Light rain to snow showers

Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates on the weekend!

