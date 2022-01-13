Support Local Businesses
Troopers in Nebraska rescue Indiana kidnapping victim; suspect in custody

William Brittingham
William Brittingham(Hall County Jail)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KTIV) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have rescued a kidnapping victim from Indiana and arrested a suspect during an incident that occurred Wednesday night near Grand Island.

Nebraska State Patrol was alerted by law enforcement authorities in Indiana on Wednesday evening that a suspect and kidnapping victim were believed to be traveling westbound in Nebraska. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Troopers received information that a warrant had been issued for the driver’s arrest and were told by Indiana officials that they believed the driver to be armed with several firearms.

Around 8:20 p.m., troopers with the NSP SWAT Team attempted to make contact with the vehicle at mile marker 314, near Grand island, but the driver drove off through the median and began traveling eastbound. Troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The female passenger reported that she had been handcuffed by the suspect during the drive from Indiana to Nebraska. Troopers also located numerous firearms inside the vehicle.

The suspect, William Brittingham, 52, of Demotte, Indiana, was arrested and lodged in Hall County Jail, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

