Woman killed in Wabash Place homicide identified

Nyota Bawali, 39, died early January 9, 2022, by a gunshot that was fired from outside her home.
Nyota Bawali, 39, died early January 9, 2022, by a gunshot that was fired from outside her home.(Source: Family photo)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman killed in a shooting early Sunday in the Southside neighborhood has been released.

Nyota Bawali, 39, died from gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 5000 block of Wabash Place on a shooting just before 2 a.m. They found Bawali dead on the living room couch from a bullet that was fired from outside the residence.

No arrests have been made in Bawali’s death which is under investigation by the LMPD homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD Online Crime Portal.

