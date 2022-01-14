Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent news interview, says she disgusted

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.

She posted a tweet about having a fever as high as 104 and complained that her security wouldn’t leave her alone. But what seem to have made her fever worse was watching her sister’s interview with the press.

Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end,...
Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.(Screenshot)

Britney then expressed on social media things that really bothered her about the interview.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

She added, “Everything was always given to her.”

She ended the post wishing her sister well and hopes for the success of her book, while also slamming her family saying that they “pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, she pretty much wanted to clear the air with everyone, including sister Britney that she “only tried to be helpful.”

RELATED STORIES:

‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’: Jamie Lynn Spears expresses love for sister Britney amid the drama

Jamie Lynn Spears claims parents pushed her to abort teen pregnancy; Britney couldn’t know

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Louisville Metro police blocked a section of Newburg Road after a pedestrian was struck on the...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Newburg Road
Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Sunday Snow for Some
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14

Latest News

Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
Police are seen outside Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
7th grader dies after fentanyl exposure at Conn. school
In this livestream frame grab from video provided by NYPD News, Mayor Eric Adams, foreground,...
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed
Emily and Christopher Crase
Two endangered Pigeon Forge children found safe