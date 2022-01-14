Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska” was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested in connection to the death of...
ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested
Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood...
8-year-old boy shot at Louisville apartment complex; investigation underway
Emergency crews on the scene of a Jan. 12, 2022, serious traffic crash on Interstate 65 North...
I-65 reopened following collision that killed pedestrian
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/12

Latest News

Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school
Tornado debris cleanup continues in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Kentucky governor signs tornado-relief legislation
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit