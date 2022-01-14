Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with light snow possible near sunrise

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Storm WATCH: Green/Taylor/Adair Counties for Sunday
  • SNOW SETUP: Light snow late tonight/flurries & drizzle Saturday/ Southern Kentucky snow on Sunday/ Light snow Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog will leave us with a mainly cloudy sky and colder setup this afternoon.

Light snow flurries and eventual patchy snow showers will develop overnight. Amounts from a dusting to 1/2″ possible with an isolated slick spot or two. Nothing significant with this round of snow.

Some light snow Saturday morning with minor accumulations possible. We will warm to just above freezing with a mix of very light drizzle/flurries into the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday evening and quiet. The next snow chance will hold off until Sunday.

The Sunday southern storm continues to show signs of mainly impacting southern and eastern Kentucky. That is where a few inches of snow and sleet can fall. Lighter amounts to hardly anything at all as you move closer to the Ohio River and into Indiana. Stay close to the forecast as more adjustments are still likely.

