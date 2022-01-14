FORECAST: Multiple rounds of light snow this weekend

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter Storm WATCH: Green/Taylor/Adair Counties for Sunday

SNOW SETUP: Flurries & drizzle today/ S KY Snow on Sunday/ Light Snow Monday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few light snow showers or flurries early. A dusting at best west of I-65.

Otherwise, expect temperatures to push above freezing into the mid 30s. A few breaks in the clouds late Saturday with a fairly quiet evening and overnight as the storm is situated well to our south and west. A chilly night with lows in the 20s.

The ALERT DAY will continue for areas south and east of Louisville. In the city a minor snow accumulation at best can be expected. Temperatures hold in the 30s for daytime highs.

Snow south and east of Louisville will continue to move to the north and east. Lows in the 20s. A few slick spots in areas that pick up precipitation.

Even with a few snow showers this morning, the main snow event doesn’t arrive until tomorrow/tomorrow night.

The majority of the higher snowfall accumulations will stay south and east of Louisville and WAVE Country. That’s where the Winter Storm Watches are currently in place. We’re also keeping an eye on Monday’s clipper.

This could easily dump an additional inch of snowfall and create a number of slick spots, especially during the morning commute.

