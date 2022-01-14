FORECAST: Snow expected for some this weekend

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dusting of snow possible early Saturday

Sunday snow? Some will see it, others will not

Heaviest snow falls south and east of Louisville on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No issues this evening. A few snow showers possible overnight into early Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected with temperatures in the 20s. A few light snow showers or flurries early, which will bring a dusting at best.

Otherwise, expect temperatures to push above freezing into the mid 30s. Saturday evening is fairly quiet as the storm is situated well to our south and west. A chilly night with lows in the 20s.

The Alert Day will continue for areas south and east of Louisville. In the city, a minor snow accumulation at best can be expected. Temperatures hold in the 30s for daytime highs.

Snow totals across parts of Green, Taylor & Adair counties could reach between 2 to 6 inches. The higher totals as you go south and east.

Additional light snow showers look possible on Monday. Be careful as temperatures drop below freezing!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.