FORECAST: Sunday Snow for Some

By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER STORM WARNING (Adair) SUNDAY
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Hart, Larue, Nelson, Spencer, Shelby) SUNDAY
  • Little to no accumulation for Louisville and Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy overnight as we monitor the approaching winter storm to the southwest. Expect a calm and chilly night with temperatures in the 20s.

ALERT DAY for areas south and east of Louisville. In the city a minor snow accumulation at best can be expected with a chance of rain and snow.

Accumulating snow likely in southcentral and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures hold in the 30s for daytime highs.

Precipitation tapers off during the evening. Lows in the 20s.

A few slick spots in areas that pick up precipitation.

Light snow in the morning will be possible as a clipper system quickly moves through the area. Slick spots will be possible, especially for those traveling early. Some areas could see up to an inch of additional snowfall.

While little to no accumulation is expected in Louisville and Southern Indiana, counties in southcentral Kentucky (Adair, Taylor, Green, Marion) have the best chance of accumulation in the WAVE viewing area.

Counties just east of the viewing area, including Lexington and all of eastern Kentucky, are likely to see more significant snow accumulation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

