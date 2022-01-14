Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Weekend snow for some, others left dry

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries or light snow showers early Saturday
  • WINTER STORM WATCH (Green, Taylor & Adair Counties) SUNDAY
  • Snow totals go up south and east of Louisville Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No issues this evening. A few snow showers possible overnight into early Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected with temperatures in the 20s.

A few light snow showers or flurries early brings a dusting at best west of I-65. Otherwise, expect temperatures to push above freezing into the mid 30s.

A few breaks in the clouds late Saturday with a fairly quiet evening and overnight as the storm is situated well to our south and west. A chilly night with lows in the 20s.

The Alert Day will continue for areas south and east of Louisville. In the city, a minor snow accumulation at best can be expected. Temperatures hold in the 30s for daytime highs.

At this point an inch of less appears likely for Louisville with higher totals as you work south and east. Places closer to the watch could see 4 to 6 inches of snow and sleet.

The late evening models did push the back edge of the snow a bit farther west. We’ll have to see how the morning runs handle this. Stay tuned for updates.

