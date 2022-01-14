Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Former Ky. deputy arrested for assault during off-duty incident at gas station

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has arrested a former Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy.

Richard “Jordan” Perri is charged with strangulation, assault and wanton endangerment. This all stems from an incident last weekend at a gas station. Perri was off-duty at the time.

“I’m scared, I can’t sleep, I’m scared of police, I’m scared to come to my own business,” said Ifran Saeed, a Marathon gas station owner.

Saeed returned to the job for the first time since he said he was attacked.

“My back hurts, my shoulder hurts, my hand, my eye, my leg right there,” Saeed said.

His injuries are the result of an argument that turned physical. Security camera video shows Perri, an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, walking into the frame behind the store counter.

“He was already aggressive from the first step to the door,” said Heather Fallen, another employee at the gas station.

Fallen, who was standing nearby, said the argument of whether snow was shoveled, escalated quickly.

“The owner said, ‘well let’s just put up the video and if you were here and if I can see if you did something I’ll pay you the money,’ and that is when he came back around the counter and choked him,” Fallen said.

Then in the video, it appears Perri twists Saeed’s arms and pushed him out the front doors.

“I was nervous, scared, because I’d never been in a situation like this before,” Saeed said. “He started choking me, I can’t breathe.”

“I say, ‘I’m calling 911, I’m calling the cops.’ Call the cops, and the man looked at me and said, ‘I am the cops,’” Fallen said.

Fallen said it was two regular customers at the pump who stopped the scuffle.

Saeed said he’s hiring an attorney and said he’s afraid.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else because it’s scary and it’s wrong,” Saeed said.

An assistant county attorney confirmed to us Deputy Perri was fired on Thursday. We reached out to the sheriff Friday for comment. Our messages were not returned.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant

Latest News

Police arrested Mikhail Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65
Fezell Jones IV was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, intimidating a...
Hardin County man charged after allegedly holding woman hostage for 5 days
Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on Friday on reports...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, January 14, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, January 14, 2022
Victim recalls the moment he was hit by a vehicle, suspect never caught.
Preston Street hit-and-run victim speaks out on dangerous intersection