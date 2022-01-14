Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Hardin County road department facing COVID shortage

Dump trucks stand parked at the County road department
Dump trucks stand parked at the County road department(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The potential for more snow this weekend is not coming at a good time for Hardin County.

The county’s road department has been hit by a COVID outbreak.

The Deputy Judge Executive said they’re facing a worst case scenario.

Half the road department is out with COVID, including both mechanics.

That compounds the fact that the county has still not received six new dump trucks it ordered to replace trucks it says are unreliable.

One came last week, but they sent it back after it failed the delivery inspection.

Deputy Judge Executive Daniel London said they’re filling the road crew shortages with some employees from other departments and volunteers from the community who have experience driving snow plows.

He said it’s not something they can just order any employee to do.

“It’s an inherently dangerous job, you’ve got to feel comfortable with it and you need a little experience versus just about two hours worth of training,” London said.

He said the volunteers will allow the county to put a full complement of plow drivers out on the roads this storm.

London is asking more drivers to stay off the roads. He said last week, there were 82 wrecks on county roads, slowing down their ability to get snow off of them.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant

Latest News

Hardin County Schools is the latest school district in Kentucky to switch to NTI after an...
Hardin County Schools utilizes NTI day on Friday due to rising COVID cases
Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways
Matthew McMillen was arrested and charged with DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol,...
Police: Hardin County deputy arrested for DUI could ‘barely stand’ during sobriety test
Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her 8th child when she was shot and killed...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children