Hardin County road department facing COVID shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The potential for more snow this weekend is not coming at a good time for Hardin County.

The county’s road department has been hit by a COVID outbreak.

The Deputy Judge Executive said they’re facing a worst case scenario.

Half the road department is out with COVID, including both mechanics.

That compounds the fact that the county has still not received six new dump trucks it ordered to replace trucks it says are unreliable.

One came last week, but they sent it back after it failed the delivery inspection.

Deputy Judge Executive Daniel London said they’re filling the road crew shortages with some employees from other departments and volunteers from the community who have experience driving snow plows.

He said it’s not something they can just order any employee to do.

“It’s an inherently dangerous job, you’ve got to feel comfortable with it and you need a little experience versus just about two hours worth of training,” London said.

He said the volunteers will allow the county to put a full complement of plow drivers out on the roads this storm.

London is asking more drivers to stay off the roads. He said last week, there were 82 wrecks on county roads, slowing down their ability to get snow off of them.

