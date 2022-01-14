Support Local Businesses
IU falls 83-74 at Iowa, still winless on the road



By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Indiana turned the ball over 23 times on Thursday night in Iowa City, blowing a seven point halftime lead before falling 83-74 to Iowa.

The Hoosiers led 48-41 at the half.

Iowa was led by Kris Murray’s career-high 29 points. His brother, Keegan, entered the game as the leading scorer in the nation, averaging 24.7 points a game. Indiana held him to 12 points. That was his second lowest output of the season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Race Thompson added 13, but also had four turnovers.

The Hoosiers fall to 12-4, 3-3 in the Big Ten. They are 0-4 in true road games this season.

Iowa improves to 12-4, 2-3.

The Hoosiers are back on the Big Ten road, at Nebraska (6-11, 0-6) on Monday at 6 p.m.

