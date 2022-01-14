Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based music artist Jack Harlow has been added to a filed lawsuit against the owner of Vibes Nightclub and Ultra Lounge.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court by the family of Kasmira Nash, who was shot and killed on Derby Eve 2021 at an event featuring Harlow that was hosted by the nightclub.

Family claimed the nightclub’s owner, Allen Evans III, along with the club’s security staff was negligent and could have prevented Nash’s death.

On Wednesday, the lawsuit had been amended to add Harlow as a defendant in addition to Harlow’s label and event organizer, Generation Now LLC.

The complaint said on the night of the incident, Harlow and those accompanying him had bypassed security screenings required for other guests.

Harlow’s DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, was accused of entering the nightclub with a gun. The lawsuit said O’Bannon or Nash were not removed after a verbal and physical altercation between the two, which led to O’Bannon shooting Nash and leading to her death.

Nash’s family is seeking for damages from the defendants including court fees and loss of financial support.

O’Bannon argued in court the shooting was done in self defense. He is currently on home incarceration and is due back in court on Jan. 31.

