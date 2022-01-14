LMPD’s impound lot begins amnesty period next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police will begin an amnesty period on the city’s tow lot in an effort to reduce the number of vehicles inside.

The amnesty period begins on Jan. 17 and will run through Jan. 21. During this period, all towing and storage fees will be waived for individuals picking up vehicles from within the tow lot.

Metro Council partnered with city leaders to create an amnesty ordinance, allowing the Metro Public Works’ director to create an amnesty period and eliminate a financial barrier that could contribute to the lot’s overcrowding, according to a release from LMPD.

“LMPD is committed to improving the safety of our streets and community and this is one step in that direction. The Amnesty Period will allow people to retrieve their vehicles and alleviate overcrowding in the city’s tow lot,” said Major Emily McKinley.

The tow lot is open on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to pick up a vehicle in the lot, people will need to bring:

State Issued Photo ID

Proof of Insurance

Must be registered owner of the vehicle or have a notarized statement from the registered owner giving someone else permission to claim vehicle. Notarized statement must include the make, model, color, and VIN of vehicle.

Driver must have valid driver’s license to drive vehicle off property

To schedule an appointment for pickup, call (502) 574-7078.

